'Little girls dream of being princesses' - Meghan Markle wrote about royal fantasy two years before meeting Harry

Britain's Duchess of Sussex (37) met Harry in 2016 and they wed in May of this year after a whirlwind two year romance. And while she previously said she didn't "grow up with the same understanding of the royal family", a recently unearthed post from her defunct lifestyle website The Tig details - at leas some - of her knowledge of the royals.

She wrote about her childhood dreams of becoming a princess in an interview with humanitarian Princess, Alia Al Senussi, whose family were dethroned from Libya in 1969 when Gaddhafi seized it, according to Glamour.

"Little girls dream of being princesses," she wrote.

"I, for one, was all about She-Ra, Princess of Power. And grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy. Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate."

In November, hours after announcing their engagement, Meghan and Harry sat down for their first joint interview and Markle said it was her American upbringing that allowed her to get to know his royal world through his eyes.

"While I now understand very clearly, there’s a global interest there, I didn’t know much about him, and so the only thing that I had asked her when she said that she wanted to set us up, was, I had one question. I said, 'Well is he nice?' Cause if he wasn't kind, it just didn’t, it didn’t seem like it would make sense," she told Mishal Husain.

"I think for both of us though, it was, it was really refreshing because given that I didn’t know a lot about him. Everything that I’ve learned about him, I learned through him. As opposed to having grown up around different news stories, or tabloids, or whatever else. Anything I learned about him and his family was what he would share with me. And, vice versa," she added.

"So for both of us, it was just a really authentic and organic way to get to know each other."

