Lisa Armstrong had a 'niggling feeling' estranged husband Ant was dating former PA months ago

Lisa Armstrong reportedly had a "niggling feeling" that her estranged husband Ant McPartlin had begun seeing her former assistant several months ago.

Lisa Armstrong reportedly had a "niggling feeling" that her estranged husband Ant McPartlin had begun seeing her former assistant several months ago.

In January, Ant announced his plans to divorce his wife of 11 years after a troublesome 2017, which included a stint in rehab for a substance abuse problem which originated after a knee surgery last year. After months of speculation, the ITV star (42) said their relationship would be ending after 23 years together.

On Sunday, pictures emerged of him with Anne Marie Corbett, who previously worked as Lisa's personal assistant and she hit out on social media, saying: "She was my friend and OUR PA who I let into OUR home." In recent days, mud-slinging by both parties has ensued with sources close to both women coming forward. After it was reported yesterday that Anne Marie "hated working for Lisa", adding that they "always clashed", sources from Lisa's side have hinted that she had a "niggling feeling at the back of her mind" that they were having a relationship months ago.

Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong at the Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong Wedding at St. Nicholas Church Taplow in Taplow. (Photo by Chris Uncle/FilmMagic)

In March, pictures were published of Anne Marie taking out rubbish at Ant's London home and he was separately seen carrying a packed lunch. "When the news came out, it all clicked into place. She was heartbroken," an insider told The Mirror.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the last two years of their marriage was "hell" for Lisa as her husband was battling substance abuse issues after a knee operation last year. In April he was charged with drink driving,fined £86,000 and disqualified from driving for 20 months. "Lisa has told me she’s been through hell for the last two years," an insider told the Mail on Sunday.

(L-R) Lisa Armstrong, presenter Anthony McPartlin, presenter Declan Donnelly and Ali Astall attend Royal Ascot 2015 at Ascot racecourse on June 16, 2015 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse)

"She wasn’t sure if her marriage would survive, but she stood by him to try to save him. It has been so hard for her. Ant has been in such a bad way that she often feared the situation was untenable." "She loved him deeply and wanted to get him better, but she was open with her friends that she didn't see how the marriage could survive."

Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong (Ian West/PA)

Online Editors