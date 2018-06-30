Lisa Armstrong denies divorce proceedings are underway with Ant McPartlin, who wants their split 'settled quickly and painlessly'

The 'Strictly Come Dancing' make-up artist split from the TV presenter earlier and this and after it was claimed that she is seeking £50 million from her estranged husband in their settlement, she has insisted that they are not currently negotiating a divorce.

According to the Daily Mail, lawyers for Lisa have denied reports that the divorce is taking place and that she has demanded the huge sum. They have also rubbished claims that she fired Ant's new love, the couple's former joint PA Anne-Marie Corbett.

The lawyers added that Lisa has not authorised anyone else to speak on her behalf and will not be giving any further comment. It was previously reported that Ant, 42, offered Lisa their marital home if she'd agree to sign their divorce paperwork.

Happier times: Ant and estranged wife Lisa

A source recently said: "Ant wants this settled quickly and painlessly. He doesn't want to fight and made it clear Lisa could have an extremely generous offer.

"He even said he would sign over their house."

But the 41-year-old make-up artist rejected the offer of their multi-million pound West London home and refused to sign the paperwork, and now things between her and Ant are now so strained, they are only communicating through lawyers.

A friend admitted: "It takes very little now to spark a blazing row between them. That's why it's for the best they don't speak directly. It's the only way.

"They communicate via lawyers and through members of his management team. But Lisa doesn't trust anyone around him because she knows they are fiercely loyal to him."

The pair are said to have last clashed after the 'Britain's Got Talent' host asked his estranged wife to have her jewellery valued as part of their settlement but she refused to part with the belongings.

And insiders think it was a ploy to delay divorce proceedings as Lisa "refuses to go quietly", though they don't understand why.

One source observed: "She could walk away a very wealthy woman and move on in a heartbeat."

Anthony McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong attend day 2 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 15, 2016 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse)

Lisa learned of Ant's new romance while browsing the internet and expressed her upset by posting two broken hearts on her Twitter account.

One tweeter said to Lisa: "If it's true I would have hoped out of respect to you that he didn't let you find out from the media...you deserve better than that! Let the tears flow, talk about how much it hurts & let your family & friends support you. It won't feel like it now but you will get through this x (sic)"

And she replied: "Nope. Just how you guys did x [broken heart emoji] (sic)"

Online Editors