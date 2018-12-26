Style Celebrity News

Lindsay Lohan’s stepmother facing bus attack charges

The wife of the actress’s father is accused of disorderly conduct and driving under the influence.

Lindsay Lohan’s step-mother has been arrested in the US (PA)
By Associated Press Reporters

The stepmother of actress Lindsay Lohan has been accused of trying to commandeer a bus and attack its driver on Christmas Day in Pennsylvania.

State police said they had arrested 36-year-old Kate Major Lohan, of Boca Raton, Florida, and charged her with driving under the influence, disorderly conduct, harassment and public drunkenness.

She has been released on bail.

US newspaper Morning Call of Allentown said court records allege Major Lohan was angry that she had missed her stop, and then began assaulting the bus driver.

She then sat down, and started pushing buttons and asking about the brakes before a fellow passenger pulled her from the driver’s seat.

Major Lohan is married to Michael Lohan, the father of Lindsay Lohan.

