Lindsay Lohan wears wedding dress as she is spotted in Westport shooting Netflix film

Lindsay Lohan has been spotted in Co Mayo filming her upcoming Netflix film which is being shot in Ireland.

The Mean Girls star was snapped on set in Westport wearing a wedding dress as she filmed scenes for Irish Wish.

The rom-com, set for release in 2023, features Lohan in the lead role as a bridesmaid named Maddy who is in love with her best friend’s husband-to-be.

Though she decides to put her feelings aside to support the couple, days before the wedding in Ireland, she makes a wish for true love and magically wakes up as the bride.

However, she soon realises that her true soulmate is someone that she never expected it to be.

Expand Close Lindsay Lohan filming Netflix movie Irish Wish in Westport, Co Mayo. Picture: Paul Mealey / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lindsay Lohan filming Netflix movie Irish Wish in Westport, Co Mayo. Picture: Paul Mealey

As well as the Mean Girls and Freaky Friday actor, actor Ed Speleers – who played Stephen Bonnet in Outlander and Jimmy Kent in Downton Abbey – has also signed up to the project.

Another Outlander alumnus on the cast list is Alexander Vlahos, who plays Allan Christie and was formerly in the BBC drama, Merlin.

Emily in Paris’s Elizabeth Tan has also been named as a cast member, as well as chef and wife of NBA player Stephen Curry, Ayesha Curry.

Finally, Jane Seymour, who played the title character in the nineties series Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman, rounds out the cast list so far.

Video of the Day

Irish Wish will be the second project Lohan works on with married writing and producing duo Janeen and Michael Damian, as she is set to star in their festive feature, Falling for Christmas, later this year.

Last month, Lohan made one girl’s dream come true when she met the star in Wicklow Town.

The actor was having a meal in Wicklow town gastro pub The Bridge Tavern when nine-year-old Abbie Hegarty Dunne could not believe her luck on Thursday night.

Her mother Sasha Hegarty, from Wicklow town and who works as a dental nurse in Dún Laoghaire, Dublin who explained she normally never goes out on a Thursday night agreed to meet her brother at the pub for an early meal for his birthday.

“When we went into the pub one of the staff said that Lindsay Lohan was here and we couldn’t believe it. Abbie didn’t realise who she meant until she remembered she was in Mean Girls and she adores that film,” explained Ms Hegarty

“She got so excited and kept asking me if I would go over to the actress and ask for a photograph. I said no as I didn’t want to disturb her while she was having a meal with several other people.

“Then her five-year-old cousin Max said he would go over with Abbie to say hello. So the two of them went over and politely asked her for a photo as they had my mobile phone.”

Ms Hegarty explained that Lohan “could not have been nicer” to the children.

Pub staff with Lindsay Lohan at The Bridge Tavern

The delighted Mum added: “The actress said that taking a photograph was no problem and suggested they go outside to take a selfie with them. She was so nice to us all. The children were so excited, so much so that Abbie took a while to go to sleep on Thursday night and can’t wait to tell all her school friends about whom she met.”

The Falling for Christmas and The Parent Trap star also posed for photos with the staff of gastropub.

A spokesperson for the pub said: “No … your eyes do not deceive you. Yes that is Linsday Lohan casually dropping into The Bridge Tavern of a Thursday night. Sure the whole Bridge crew had to get a shot.”