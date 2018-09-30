Lindsay Lohan criticised online after posting bizarre video of her accusing parents of 'trafficking children'

Lindsay Lohan has been attacked by an angry mother after she accused her of "trafficking children".

Lindsay Lohan has been attacked by an angry mother after she accused her of "trafficking children".

The 32-year-old actress became embroiled in the bizarre confrontation on a street after she confronted the family-of-five, who she assumed were Syrian refugees, and were sleeping under blankets.

Speaking on Instagram Live, Lindsay explains: "Hey everyone, I just want to show you a family that I met, a Syrian refugee family that I'm really worried about. They really need help."

Lindsay then spoke to the children in the family, suggesting she would lead them to safety.

Lindsay Lohan in the Instagram Live video

She told them: "You want to come with me? Come with me, I'll take care of you guys. Do you want to stay in a hotel tonight? Do you want to watch movies? It would be so cool to watch a movie on a TV or a computer."

But after the parents refused, the situation became unpleasant and Lindsay accused the woman of mistreating the children.

She said: "You should not have them [your sons] on the floor, you should be a hard-working woman and you should be doing what you [can] for your children, so they have a better life.

"If someone is offering them a home and a bed, which is me at the moment, give it to them. They will come back to you."

The family then tries to evade Lindsay by walking off down the street.

The 'Mean Girls' actress responds by saying: "Look what's happening, they're trafficking children [...] You're ruining Arabic culture by doing this.

"You're taking these children, they want to go. I'm with you boys, don't worry, the whole world is seeing this right now."

The situation then becomes physical, when the mother turns to Lindsay and appears to strike her to the ground.

Lindsay eventually turns the camera on herself and says: "I'm in shock."

It is unclear where the video was filmed although Linsday has recently been in Moscow and Paris.

The post has sparked anger among many on social media, who have described the video as 'shocking', 'disgusting,' and 'uncomfortable to watch'.

Online Editors