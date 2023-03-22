| 7.8°C Dublin

Lindsay Lohan among stars to settle with SEC over crypto case

None admitted or denied the SEC’s findings as part of the settlement.

Lindsay Lohan (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Lindsay Lohan (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

By Alex Veiga, Associated Press Reporter

Actress Lindsay Lohan, rapper Akon and several other celebrities have agreed to pay tens of thousands of dollars to settle claims they promoted crypto investments to their millions of social media followers without disclosing they were being paid to do so.

Lohan, Akon, recording artists Ne-Yo and Lil Yachty, boxer and internet personality Jake Paul, and adult film performer Michele Mason all agreed to pay more than 400,000 dollars (£326,000) combined in disgorgement, interest and penalties to settle the claims, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said.

