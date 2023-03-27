| 7.6°C Dublin

Linda Nolan reveals cancer has spread to her brain in ‘scary development’

Linda Nolan has said she was ‘shocked and scared’ after being told by her doctor that her cancer has spread to her brain Photo: Yui Mok/PA

Linda Nolan has said she was ‘shocked and scared’ after being told by her doctor that her cancer has spread to her brain Photo: Yui Mok/PA

Charlotte McLaughlin

Linda Nolan has said she was "shocked and scared" after being told by her doctor that her cancer has spread to her brain.

The 64-year-old singer, part of family pop group The Nolans, revealed that she will be using a wheelchair and is moving in with her sister Denise due to having issues with her balance.

