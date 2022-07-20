Linda Evangelista returns to modelling for first time since cosmetic procedure left her ‘permanently deformed’

Supermodel Linda Evangelista has celebrated her return to modelling after previously opening up about a cosmetic surgery procedure she claimed left her “permanently deformed”.

On Saturday, Evangelista, 57, shared a photo of herself from a recent Fendi campaign, in which she could be seen wearing multiple pink satin hats and posing with Fendi purses, to Instagram. In the caption, the model revealed that the luxury fashion house will be hosting a “special fashion show” in New York City in honour of the 25-year anniversary of the Fendi baguette bag.

“On September 9 2022 @Fendi will host a special fashion show in New York City to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the #FendiBaguette, designed by @silviaventurinifendi, and two years since @mrkimjones joined the Maison as Artistic Director of Couture and Womenswear. #Fendi,” Evangelista wrote in the caption, before adding that she is “so grateful” to those involved in the campaign.

Evangelista’s appearance in the Fendi campaign comes after she claimed in a September 2021 Instagram post that she had been left “permanently deformed” by popular fat-freezing procedure cryolipolysis.

In the lengthy post, the Canadian supermodel said that she had suffered a series of rare side effects after undergoing CoolSculpting, a brand name for the fat-freezing process, and that two corrective surgeries had been “unsuccessful”.

“To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers’ careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised,” Evangelista said, adding that the procedure allegedly “increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed even after undergoing two painful, unsuccessful, corrective surgeries”.

According to CoolSculpting’s website, “rare side effects may occur” as a result of the procedure and “may cause a visible enlargement in the treated area, which may develop two to five months after treatment and requires surgical intervention for correction”.

According to Evangelista, in addition to the physical side effects, the experience also “destroyed” her livelihood, and sent her “into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness, and the lowest depths of self-loathing”. “In the process, I have become a recluse,” she wrote in her Instagram post.

At the time, the supermodel also revealed that she had filed a lawsuit against CoolSculpting’s parent company, Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc, for $50m in damages.

However, while speaking to People about the effects of the cosmetic procedure in February of this year, Evangelista said she planned to continue speaking openly about the experience in the hopes of ridding herself of the “shame” she felt.

“I hope I can shed myself of some of the shame and help other people who are in the same situation as me. That’s my goal,” she said, adding: “I’m not going to hide anymore.”

Since announcing the new campaign, which appears to be Evangelista’s first foray into the modelling world since the cosmetic procedure, fans have applauded the model, with many sharing their joy over her return.

“So, so, so happy to see this. Congratulations @lindaevangelista, welcome back,” one fan wrote, while another said: “The queen is back!”

“You will always be the best! Welcome back!” someone else commented under the photo.