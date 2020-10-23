Lily James stays tight-lipped about controversy over Dominic West kiss

Lily James has appeared on a US chat show without addressing the controversy surrounding her trip to Italy with Dominic West.

The 31-year-old actress was pictured kissing married West (51) earlier this month in Rome.

He then flew home and posed for pictures with his wife Catherine FitzGerald (49), outside their house in the Cotswolds in England.

The Wests, who own Glin Castle in Co Limerick, later said their marriage is "strong" and they are "very much still together".

James and West will star in the BBC's adaptation of The Pursuit of Love, which began filming in July. West plays the father of James's character.

James, who had reportedly cancelled media appearances following the controversy, chatted with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show to promote her Netflix adaptation of Daphne du Maurier's Rebecca.

The Downton Abbey star discussed the film, teaching an acting class over Zoom and a potential Mamma Mia! sequel, but did not speak about West.

She told Fallon she found out about her role in 2018 musical Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again on her way home from Glastonbury and said she is open to a follow-up.

James stars with US actor Armie Hammer in Rebecca, playing the young wife of a handsome widower.

She revealed the creepy link between the film and her life when Fallon asked her about ghosts.

"My whole life I've had these recurring nightmares where a dark figure walks towards me and I wake up screaming," she said.

"I was in a dorm for nearly 10 years with one girl when I was at school and she would comfort me.

"I have only just realised this, but her name is Rebecca, so I think she has been screwing with me my entire life."

