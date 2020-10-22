Lily James appears on US chatshow following Dominic West controversy

Lily James appeared on a US chatshow – but did not address the controversy surrounding her trip to Italy with Dominic West (Ian West/PA)

Lily James has appeared on a US chatshow without addressing the controversy surrounding her trip to Italy with Dominic West.

The actress, 31, was pictured in Rome with married West, 51, earlier this month. He then flew home and posed for pictures with his wife Catherine FitzGerald, 49, outside their house in the Cotswolds.

The Wests later said their marriage is “strong” and they are “very much still together”.

James and West will star together in the BBC’s adaptation of The Pursuit Of Love, which began filming in July. West plays the father of James’ character.

James, who has reportedly cancelled media appearances following the controversy, chatted with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show to promote her Netflix adaptation of Dame Daphne du Maurier’s Rebecca.

The Downton Abbey star discussed the film, teaching an acting class over Zoom and a potential Mamma Mia sequel – but did not speak about West

She told Fallon she found out about her role in 2018 musical Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again on her way home from Glastonbury and said she is open to a follow-up.

James said: “Yeah, I want to do four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, 10. I’m down.”

She stars alongside US actor Armie Hammer in Rebecca, playing the young wife of a handsome widower.

And she revealed the creepy link between the new film and her real life after Fallon asked her about ghosts.

James said: “My whole life I’ve had these recurring nightmares where a dark figure walks towards me and leans over me and I wake up screaming.

“I was in a dorm for nearly 10 years with one girl when I was at school and she would comfort me almost once a week, I would end up screaming.

“I have only just realised this but her name is Rebecca. So I think she has been screwing with me my entire life.”

Rebecca is streaming now on Netflix.

