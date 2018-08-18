'Like, who would do this again? This was so hard and painful!' - Eva Longoria isn't currently thinking about having baby number two

The former 'Desperate Housewives' star gave birth to her little boy Santiago Enrique, whom she has with her husband Jose 'Pepe' Baston, two months ago and though she's not in a "rush" to hit the gym again, it's a part of her life she's missed.

She said: "I can't wait to get back to working out.

"To be almost a year without exercise or serious exercise is very hard.

"I'm a runner and I haven't been able to run in so long.

"So I'm looking forward to that, but I'm not in any rush.

"I'm really enjoying this moment, this postpartum moment of just feeling him and supporting him."

The 43-year-old actress is loving every minute of motherhood but she admitted she and her husband - who has three children from his previous marriage - aren't currently thinking about having another child.

She said: "I don't know who would think of another one after just coming out of labour.

"Like, who would do this again? This was so hard and painful!

"No, right now we're just enjoying this blessing. Can't get greedy when it comes to your blessings."

The couple are planning for Santiago's first language to be Spanish and she can't wait to take the tot to Mexico.

She gushed to HOLA! USA magazine: "I can't wait to go for a walk with him. He doesn't have his shots [yet] so he can't go anywhere.

"I can't wait to take him to Mexico, which is going to be great because that's his country. And Pepe and I are very excited for him to be home."

It seems absence has changed Eva's attitude to exercise because last year, she admitted she isn't a fan of working out.

She admitted: "I don't enjoy working out. I like the way I feel after working out. I always wish my trainer doesn't show up. I'm always like: 'I hope he cancels, I hope he cancels...'

"My motivation is also the glass of wine at the end of the day. I'm like, 'Eva, if you want that glass of wine, this is what we're gonna have to do.' "

