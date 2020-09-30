‘Like stopping the Queen of England with her corgis’ - Panto legend Twink banned from bringing pet parrot into local supermarket

Panto legend Twink has been banned from bringing her pet parrot into her local supermarket after locals spotted the star casually shopping with the bird on her shoulder.

SuperValu Knocklyon manager Owen Doyle told the Irish Sun that unfortunately, Twink’s cockatoo Timerberlake, affectionately known as Timby, isn’t welcome in his Dublin store.

He stressed that there is no bad blood between him and Twink, aka Adele King, but the store has a no-animal policy in place.

“Aside from guide dogs, there are no animals allowed in this store and we are definitely not making an exception for Twink,” he told the publication.

Expand Close Panto icon Twink has been spotted recently shopping with her pet parrot but 'Timby' has now been banned from joining her on her weekly shop. (Stock image) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Panto icon Twink has been spotted recently shopping with her pet parrot but 'Timby' has now been banned from joining her on her weekly shop. (Stock image)

"At the end of the day, this is a fresh food and fruit market. It’s not a place we encourage anybody to bring pets into - that includes parrots, as well as cats.

"There are no animals of any descriptions allowed in aside from guide dogs."

The Supervalu manager said that when restrictions ease that hopefully himself, Twink and the parrot will “go for a drink together and have a laugh about this”.

Earlier this month the panto star shocked fellow SuperValu shoppers as she strutted around the store wearing a ‘high-end visor’ with Timby perched on her shoulder.

Read More

The singer — whose real name is Adele King — has several other pets, including a donkey, at the mansion she shares with her two daughters Chloe and Naomi, although she lost one of her dogs, Peanut Sheridan, earlier this year.

Comedian Joe Rooney who starred alongside Twink in the musical ‘Angel of Broadway’ last year and described how she loved bringing the cockatoo to rehearsals.

“Timby would often sit on Twink’s shoulder, which took some getting used to. The cockatoo loved the singing but at one stage it had to be taken out of rehearsals because its chirping and squawking during the songs was putting the rest of the cast off,” he said.

Rehearsals

Twink also brought along miniature Yorkshire terrier Teddy for rehearsals for the musical Angel of Broadway.

Teddy was the pooch that was famously ‘dognapped’ in 2014, and Twink was reunited with her dog after a public tip-off led to gardai arresting a man in Dublin.

Joe said: “As cockatoos go, he was pretty cool. It’s a pity Timby and Teddy couldn’t make opening night because they were a big part of the rehearsals and the build up to the first night.”

However, the funnyman condemned the move to ban Twink’s parrot from supermarkets, saying: "Twink is a ­national treasure in Ireland, and if she wants to bring her parrot into a shop, she should be allowed.

"I can’t think of any woman who has done more for this country than Twink. She’s the Queen of Ireland and should be treated like royalty," he told the Irish Sun.

"This is like stopping the Queen of England going into a shop with her corgis."

Read More

Online Editors