‘Like stopping the Queen of England with her corgis’ - Panto legend Twink banned from bringing pet parrot into local supermarket

The singer — whose real name is Adele King — has several other pets, including a donkey, at the mansion she shares with her two daughters Chloe and Naomi, although she lost one of her dogs, Peanut Sheridan, earlier this year.
Comedian Joe Rooney who starred alongside Twink in the musical ‘Angel of Broadway’ last year and described how she loved bringing the cockatoo to rehearsals.
“Timby would often sit on Twink’s shoulder, which took some getting used to. The cockatoo loved the singing but at one stage it had to be taken out of rehearsals because its chirping and squawking during the songs was putting the rest of the cast off,” he said.
Rehearsals
Twink also brought along miniature Yorkshire terrier Teddy for rehearsals for the musical Angel of Broadway.
Teddy was the pooch that was famously ‘dognapped’ in 2014, and Twink was reunited with her dog after a public tip-off led to gardai arresting a man in Dublin.
Joe said: “As cockatoos go, he was pretty cool. It’s a pity Timby and Teddy couldn’t make opening night because they were a big part of the rehearsals and the build up to the first night.”
However, the funnyman condemned the move to ban Twink’s parrot from supermarkets, saying: "Twink is a national treasure in Ireland, and if she wants to bring her parrot into a shop, she should be allowed.
"I can’t think of any woman who has done more for this country than Twink. She’s the Queen of Ireland and should be treated like royalty," he told the Irish Sun.
"This is like stopping the Queen of England going into a shop with her corgis."