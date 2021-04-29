Maura Higgins has described the shocking moment when she realised an elderly man who had creeped into her garden was taking pictures of her as she was relaxing.

The Love Island star said it was “like something from a horror film” when she looked up and saw the man hiding in the bushes right beside her, taking snaps.

The 30-year-old admitted she was terrified when she made the shocking discovery.

“It definitely is scary,” she said, referring to some of the darker sides of fame. “Especially with the elderly man, that really scared me.

“I was sitting outside in my dressing gown and I just turned my head and he was so close to me.

“Where my seating area is outside, the bush is right next to it and I looked and saw this man and it was like something from a horror film. He was holding his phone up and I could hear him taking pictures.”

She added: “I was like, ‘Oh my God’. That’s definitely one of the downsides to being in the public eye, but the upsides do outweigh the downsides.”

Maura rose to fame on Love Island in 2019 and went on to star on Dancing On Ice.

She had a high profile relationship with Curtis Pritchard after meeting in the Love Island villa and is now dating another islander, Chris Taylor.

The couple became close friends after starring on the 2019 series of the reality romance show.

They went public in November after sharing a photo on Instagram from their trip to Dubai to celebrate Maura’s 30th birthday.

Maura told her Instagram followers around November 25: “He’s mine.”

And Chris echoed her sentiments, posting a snap of the pair on their holiday and telling his fans: “Turns out I fell in love with my best mate.”

