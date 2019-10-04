It was very much a traditional affair for sisters Aoibhin and Doireann Garrihy as they helped their sister Ailbhe celebrate her big day.

'Like a dream' - Garrihy sisters Aoibhin and Doireann help sister Ailbhe celebrate Wild Atlantic Way wedding

The Dublin PR executive was every inch the beautiful bride as she married long-term boyfriend Ruaidhri Hehir in a two-day affair in Co Clare.

While the west of Ireland may have been battered by heavy rain and strong winds thanks to Storm Lorenzo, it was the least of the happy couple's concern as they married in an intimate ceremony in Doolin followed by a reception at Gregans Castle Hotel in the Burren on Thursday.

This was followed by a larger wedding party today as they continued their celebrations with friends and family.

For her wedding ceremony on Thursday, Ailbhe (30) went for a traditional look in a simple but stunning floor length white gown covered by a lace overlay, while her bridesmaids - sisters Aoibhin and Doireann and friend Serena O’Grady - wore floor length soft mint green gowns.

In a quirky twist and a nod to Ireland, the girls kept warm ahead of the ceremony in cosy Aran jumpers. Ailbhe paid tribute to "my crew" as she posted a photo of her and her bridesmaids.

Ailbhe Garrihy and Ruaidhri Hehir got married on Thursday

Older sister Aoibhin (32), who is expecting her second child with husband John Burke, said the day "felt like a dream".

Ahead of her big day earlier this week, Ailbhe told her Instagram followers she was "soaking up every second of these few days with my favourite people.

"Hoping Lorenzo doesn’t hit too hard, but they don’t call it the Wild Atlantic Way for nothing."

Ailbhe has been in a relationship with Clare man Ruaidhri for six years.

Online Editors