‘Life threatening and scary situation’ – Jedward’s Edward Grimes undergoes emergency surgery 

Edward thanked the medical team for their work (Photo: Planet Jedward)

Edward Grimes, half of Jedward, has thanked medical teams after he underwent an emergency surgery earlier today. 

The 29-year-old, originally from Dublin, underwent surgery for appendicitis today.

The twin said he has been in “agony” with the pain.

He described it as a “life threatening and scary situation” but said he is grateful for the emergency team’s work.

Writing on Twitter, Edward said he was “healing” and on the road to recovery.

Thousands of fans sent the twin best wishes and a speedy recovery.


