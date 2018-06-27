Liam Payne reveals girlfriend Cheryl 'made the first move' at the start of their unlikely romance

The 24-year-old singer has been dating the former Girls Aloud singer - with whom he has 15-month-old son Bear - for over two years, and has now revealed that it was the 34-year-old star who made the first flirty gesture which set them on the path to romance.

Liam spoke during an appearance on BBC Radio 1’s Breakfast Show on Tuesday, where he was asked to clarify whether or not a series of “facts” about him were true or not. Host Nick Grimshaw stated: “Liam does not like a girl to make the first move.”

Cheryl and Liam

And the ‘Familiar’ hitmaker responded: “I don't know about that. I'm into it. Chez kind of made the first move on me if I'm honest. She tickled my hair. I thought ‘Oh you're into this,’ and now look. A few years later …” It may have been Cheryl that kickstarted their relationship, but the ‘Bedroom Floor’ singer is head over heels for his partner, whom he recently hinted he may pop the question to in the future.

He said: "I don't feel like I need to go to that step to feel any differently about how I do about my relationship. I feel like we're in a really comfortable place right now and, like, having my son means more than anything to me in the world. "So you know, it's not really like we need to take that next step. We might do it in the long-term, but it's not, like, a big deal.”

Cheryl and her boyfriend Liam Payne welcomed their first child in March

However, the star also claimed in a separate interview that he wasn't a "wedding-y type of guy”. He said at the time: "I don't know if I'm the wedding-y type of guy. Weddings feel a bit weird to me. I don't know. Who knows? We'll see."

Online Editors