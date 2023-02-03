| 10.3°C Dublin

Liam Neeson says ‘little leprechaun’ Conor McGregor gives Ireland a ‘bad name’

Neeson also took aim at mixed martial arts, comparing it to a bar fight Expand

Garrett Hargan

Oscar-winning actor Liam Neeson has said UFC fighter Conor McGregor gives Ireland “a bad name”.

The ‘Notorious’ has become one of the most famous and successful athletes on the planet since making his UFC debut in 2013.

