Liam Neeson says his wife refused to marry him if he played James Bond

She gave me a James Bond ultimatum. And she meant it!’ Neeson said of late wife Natasha Richardson

Peony Hirwani

Liam Neeson has revealed that his late wife Natasha Richardson wouldn’t have married him if he played the role of James Bond.

The actors were married for 16 years until her death in 2009.

