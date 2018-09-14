'Let's not start the parent shaming already, he’s eight days old' - Vogue Williams hits back at critics after photoshoot one week after birth

The 33-year-old tv presenter was criticised for sharing a behind the scenes picture of her on Wednesday doing a photoshoot in her Battersea home on Wednesday, but clarified that it is "my choice and I feel happy to" to naysayers on social media.

Williams was introducing her newborn baby son, whose name she has not yet announced, to the world via the pages of Hello! magazine alongside husband Spencer Matthews, Independent.ie Style can reveal. It will mark their third appearance in the glossy this year as they have chosen to announce the pregnancy, cover their wedding and show off their baby to the world and it's believed to have secured the couple yet another lucrative sum from the mag.

Writing on her Instagram story in response to the detractors, saying: "I’m not fully back to work yet. It was one shoot. I only intend on taking jobs where I can have my baby with me as I’m breastfeeding so we shall be glued together for a few months.

"I don’t get maternity leave in my job so I’ll obviously be going back sooner than others. Let’s not start the parent shaming already, he’s eight days old and a very happy loved baby," she concluded.

The Howth native has also been busy promoting her new eponymous four-part documentary series on RTE Two, and touched on her personal dating history in interviews before her investigation into modern monogamy aired earlier this week.

She was married to former Westlife singer Brian McFadden for three years before their 2015 split and before then, she was in a long-term relationship with graffiti artist Al Hester, aka Maser. Before meeting Matthews on reality tv show The Jump, she was linked to British actor Laurence Fox and rapper Professor Green.

"I love being in a relationship. In past relationships, I was in an open one - I just didn't know about it! I've always had long relationships, I was obviously with Brian and before that I was in a six year relationship with Al, who is still one of my best friends," she told the RTE Guide.

"When I meet someone and fall in love with them, I'm very much about that person and especially with Spencer now, we're just delighted with ourselves."

