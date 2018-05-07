Let's just take a moment to appreciate the fact that Jane Fonda is 80 years old

Thanks to the rip-roaring success of Grace & Frankie on Netflix, she has reached a whole new generation, a new group of people to not only dazzle with her acting talents, but also her seemingly ageless appearance.

Fonda just celebrated her 80th birthday in December and seems to ageing in reverse, as she displayed once again at last night's premiere of her latest film Book Club in California.

Actress Jane Fonda attends the "Book Club" premiere on May 6, 2018 in Westwood, California. / AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACONVALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

She opted for colour blocking magenta and red in a Brandon Maxwell suit with a foldover Salvatore Ferragamo clutch and jewellery by Vhernier. Since her first red carpet in the '60s, she is a veteran not only of stage and screen, but also an eternal beauty icon.