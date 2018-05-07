Style Celebrity News

Monday 7 May 2018

Let's just take a moment to appreciate the fact that Jane Fonda is 80 years old

Cast member Jane Fonda poses at the premiere for the movie
Cast member Jane Fonda poses at the premiere for the movie "Book Club" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 6, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Jane Fonda attends the "Book Club" premiere on May 6, 2018 in Westwood, California. / AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACONVALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Jane Fonda (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jane Fonda attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
US actress Jane Fonda takes part in the L'Oreal fashion on the sidelines of the Paris Fashion Week on October 1, 2017, on a catwalk set up on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris. / AFP PHOTO / CHRISTOPHE SIMONCHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images
In 1967 comedy ‘Barefoot in the Park’. Photo: Getty Images
Actor Jane Fonda attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Actors Mary Steenburgen (L) and Jane Fonda attend the Los Angeles premiere of 'Book Club' at Regency Village Theatre on May 6, 2018 in Westwood, United States. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
Jane Fonda's is a renaissance woman.

Thanks to the rip-roaring success of Grace & Frankie on Netflix, she has reached a whole new generation, a new group of people to not only dazzle with her acting talents, but also her seemingly ageless appearance.

Fonda just celebrated her 80th birthday in December and seems to ageing in reverse, as she displayed once again at last night's premiere of her latest film Book Club in California.

AFP_14L964.jpg
Actress Jane Fonda attends the "Book Club" premiere on May 6, 2018 in Westwood, California. / AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACONVALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

She opted for colour blocking magenta and red in a Brandon Maxwell suit with a foldover Salvatore Ferragamo clutch and jewellery by  Vhernier. Since her first red carpet in the '60s, she is a veteran not only of stage and screen, but also an eternal beauty icon.

The two-time Oscar winning actress credits a healthy lifestyle to her flawless appearance, telling People she is blessed with good genetics. "Maintaining a healthy weight, strong heart and bones through regular physical exercise is a major ingredient for successful ageing," she said.

Here are said genes on display at last year's Emmys:

TELL US YOUR SECRETS JANE FONDA

A post shared by Independent.ie STYLE (@independentstyle) on

Perhaps it's for zest life that is infectious as she proudly wrote in her book Prime Time, "I’m thankful that I’ve gotten better over the 80 years. I’m less judgmental. I’m forgiving. It wasn’t always true. I’ve really worked hard to get better as a human being."

Online Editors

