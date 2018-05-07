Let's just take a moment to appreciate the fact that Jane Fonda is 80 years old
Jane Fonda's is a renaissance woman.
Thanks to the rip-roaring success of Grace & Frankie on Netflix, she has reached a whole new generation, a new group of people to not only dazzle with her acting talents, but also her seemingly ageless appearance.
Fonda just celebrated her 80th birthday in December and seems to ageing in reverse, as she displayed once again at last night's premiere of her latest film Book Club in California.
She opted for colour blocking magenta and red in a Brandon Maxwell suit with a foldover Salvatore Ferragamo clutch and jewellery by Vhernier. Since her first red carpet in the '60s, she is a veteran not only of stage and screen, but also an eternal beauty icon.
The two-time Oscar winning actress credits a healthy lifestyle to her flawless appearance, telling People she is blessed with good genetics. "Maintaining a healthy weight, strong heart and bones through regular physical exercise is a major ingredient for successful ageing," she said.
Here are said genes on display at last year's Emmys:
Perhaps it's for zest life that is infectious as she proudly wrote in her book Prime Time, "I’m thankful that I’ve gotten better over the 80 years. I’m less judgmental. I’m forgiving. It wasn’t always true. I’ve really worked hard to get better as a human being."
Online Editors
