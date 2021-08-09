‘Less traffic, greener hills, great Guinness’ – Florence Pugh arrives in Ireland to film new movie

English actress Florence Pugh has arrived in Ireland to film a new Netflix movie.

Ms Pugh is among a list of Hollywood actors who have chosen to visit Ireland in recent months.

She stars in The Wonder which is a psychological thriller adapted from the 2016 novel by the same name by Emma Donoghue.

The A-lister shared a picture of the Hollywood sign in Co Wicklow and praised Guinness, she said: “Less traffic, greener hills, great Guinness. A different kind of Hollywood..”

Ms Pugh is an Oscar-nominated actress for her role as Amy March in Little Women.

Donoghue received an Oscar nomination for her novel Room which was also made into a movie. The film won best actress for starring Brie Larson and also secured best picture and director nominations.

Ms Pugh made her acting debut in 2014 in the film The Falling. She received fame for her leading role in the independent drama Lady Macbeth in 2016. More recently she starred in the horror movie Midsommar in 2019 and in the blockbuster Black Widow opposite Scarlett Johansson which was released this year.

The 25-year-old is in a relationship with Scrubs star Zach Braff.

Patrick Dempsey made headlines when he arrived in Ireland in May to film the new Disney movie Disenchanted.

Disenchanted was filmed in the villages of Enniskerry and Greystones in Co Wicklow. Local residents of Enniskerry had the pleasure of seeing it transform into a fairytale village over the last few months.

The former Grey’s Anatomy star nicknamed ‘McDreamy’ shared many pictures on his Instagram account of his time in Ireland. The latest being a trip to Glendalough, Co Wicklow.

American actresses Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph also spent time shooting for the film in parts of Co Wicklow and Co Dublin. Adams stars in the leading role as animated maiden Giselle.

The sequel to 2017’s Enchanted has just wrapped filming in Ireland.

Taking to Instagram, the film's director Adam Shankman revealed that the movie has completed production here, he said: “Myself and Giselle... errr.... @amyadams would just like to say: And that’s a wrap. #Disenchanted coming to you in 2022.”

The three stars all visited the Book of Kells in Trinity College Dublin during a break from filming in the last week of July.