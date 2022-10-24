Leslie Jordan, star of Will and Grace, dies aged 67

Actor Leslie Jordan has died aged 76.

The Will and Grace star was driving in Hollywood when he suffered a suspected medical emergency and crashed his car into the side of a building, according to multiple reports.

According to the LA Times, the comedian and actor was declared dead at the scene on Monday morning.

Jordan won an Emmy in 2006 for his performance as socialite Beverly Leslie in Will and Grace, and will also be remembered for his roles in American Horror Story and Hearts Afire.

