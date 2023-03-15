| 10.3°C Dublin

Close

Leonardo da Vinci’s mother was a slave, claims Italian novelist

Carlo Vecce, an Italian literature professor at the University of Naples L’Orientale, has revealed his theory in a new novel, Il Sorriso di Caterina.

This picture made available by historian Carlo Vecce shows what he says is the original act of liberation of the slave Caterina, who he believes is the mother of Leonardo da Vinci and notarised by Leonardo&rsquo;s father Piero da Vinci (Carlo Vecce via AP) Expand

Close

This picture made available by historian Carlo Vecce shows what he says is the original act of liberation of the slave Caterina, who he believes is the mother of Leonardo da Vinci and notarised by Leonardo&rsquo;s father Piero da Vinci (Carlo Vecce via AP)

This picture made available by historian Carlo Vecce shows what he says is the original act of liberation of the slave Caterina, who he believes is the mother of Leonardo da Vinci and notarised by Leonardo’s father Piero da Vinci (Carlo Vecce via AP)

This picture made available by historian Carlo Vecce shows what he says is the original act of liberation of the slave Caterina, who he believes is the mother of Leonardo da Vinci and notarised by Leonardo’s father Piero da Vinci (Carlo Vecce via AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

An Italian scholar and novelist has provided fresh fodder for an old debate over the identity of Leonardo da Vinci’s mother, proffering a recently unearthed document as evidence that she arrived on the Italian peninsula as a slave from the Caucasus region of Central Asia.

Carlo Vecce, an Italian literature professor at the University of Naples L’Orientale, has revealed his theory in a new novel, Il Sorriso di Caterina, or Caterina’s Smile.

Most Watched

Privacy