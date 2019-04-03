Lena Headey ‘heartbroken’ to be missing Game Of Thrones premiere

Lena Headey said she is “heartbroken” to be missing the Game Of Thrones premiere through illness.

The British actress, who plays scheming queen Cersei Lannister, was due to join her co-stars for the eighth and final season premiere in New York on Wednesday.

However, Headey said on Instagram she was too ill to attend.

Lena Headey will miss the Game Of Thrones season premiere through illness (Royal Mail/PA)

Alongside a close-up selfie, she wrote on Instagram: “Gutted. Heartbroken and f***** off, still doesn’t cover my disappointment at not being able to travel to NYC for our final prem tonight. I f***ing hate being sick and the timing of this is a shit bag.”

Headey, whose character is expected to play a pivotal role as the highly anticipated series nears its end, promised the final season is “the tits”, adding: “And so are all my cast mates and crew mates and creators… so RIDE FORTH INTO THE NIGHT AND CREATE MAYHEM … Love you beauties.”

The Game Of Thrones season eight premiere takes place at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on Wednesday.

Cast members including Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams and Kit Harington are all expected to attend.

Game Of Thrones season eight will contain six episodes and will air on Sky Atlantic on April 14.

Press Association