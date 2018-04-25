Style Celebrity News

Wednesday 25 April 2018

Leinster Rugby stars have a ball at glamorous annual awards dinner

(L to R) Garry Ringrose and Ellen Beirne, Fergus and Rebecca McFadden, Joey Carbery and Robyn Flanagan
Jamison Gibson Park and Arnica Palmer
Dan Leavy and Aoife Rafter at the Leinster Awards ball at the InterContinental Dublin
Garry Ringrose with Ellen Beirne at the Leinster Rugby Awards at the Intercontinental Hotel in Dublin.
Bairbre Power

The Oscars have the red carpet sewn up, but Leinster players had their own version last night for their annual awards ball held at the five-star InterContinental Dublin.

There was plenty of glamour as wives and girlfriends joined the suited-and-booted players in the plush venue.

They were anxious to send off stalwarts Isa Nacewa, who will retire from rugby this summer, and Jamie Heaslip, who was forced to hang up his boots through injury this year.

But there is plenty to look forward to from the Boys in Blue, with Dan Leavy, Jack Conan, Joey Carbery, Garry Ringrose and Jordan Larmour among the young guns enjoying the night out.

Dan Leavy and Aoife Rafter at the Leinster Awards ball at the InterContinental Dublin
Leavy was accompanied by Aoife Rafter, while Conan arrived with Ali Cunningham.

Carbery brought his girlfriend Robyn Flanagan, with whom he recently enjoyed a holiday in Dubai after Ireland's famous Grand Slam victory last month.

Ringrose and Ellen Byrne were teenage sweethearts and have been together for years as he became a key member of the Leinster backline. Larmour was arm-in-arm with long-term girlfriend Lucy Byrne.

Some players showed some of the wear and tear from Saturday's crushing win over Scarlets, with winger Fergus McFadden on crutches.

Meanwhile, Rob Kearney turned on the style with a black velvet dinner jacket.

The black-tie evening at the Intercontinental Hotel in Dublin kicked off with a drinks reception followed by a dinner prepared by executive chef Alberto Rossi.

For all the pictures from the Leinster Ball, see our gallery here:

Jordan Larmour and Lucy Byrne at the Leinster Awards ball at the InterContinental Dublin
Jordan Larmour and Lucy Byrne at the Leinster Awards ball at the InterContinental Dublin
Jack Conan and Ali Cunningham at the Leinster Awards ball at the InterContinental Dublin
Dan Leavy and Aoife Rafter at the Leinster Awards ball at the InterContinental Dublin
Bryan Byrne and Rebecca Long at the Leinster Awards ball at the InterContinental Dublin
Joey Carbery and Robin Flanagan at the Leinster Awards ball at the InterContinental Dublin
Ian Nagle and Sally McCarthy at the Leinster Awards ball at the InterContinental Dublin
Luke McGrath and Rebecca Tarrant at the Leinster Awards ball at the InterContinental Dublin
Garry Ringrose and Ellen Byrne at the Leinster Awards ball at the InterContinental Dublin
Fergus and Rebecca McFadden at the Leinster Awards ball at the InterContinental Dublin
Rhys Ruddock and Olivia Best at the Leinster Awards ball at the InterContinental Dublin
Ross Byrne and India Healy at the Leinster Awards ball at the InterContinental Dublin
Nick McCarthy and Rachel Tarrant at the Leinster Awards ball at the InterContinental Dublin
Arnica and James Lowe at the Leinster Awards ball at the InterContinental Dublin
Trevor Hogan and his wife Claire Brock at the Leinster Awards ball at the InterContinental Dublin
Arnica and James Lowe at the Leinster Awards ball at the InterContinental Dublin
Scott and Penelope Fardy at the Leinster Awards ball at the InterContinental Dublin
Rob Kearney at the Leinster Awards ball at the InterContinental Dublin
Devin Toner and his wife Mary Scott at the Leinster Awards ball at the InterContinental Dublin
Sean Cronin and his wife Claire Mulcahy at the Leinster Awards ball at the InterContinental Dublin
Max Deegan and Jess Bagnall at the Leinster Awards ball at the InterContinental Dublin
Leo Cullen and his wife Dairine Kennedy at the Leinster Awards ball at the InterContinental Dublin
Diarmuid Brennan and Maria McCole at the Leinster Awards ball at the InterContinental Dublin

