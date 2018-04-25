Leinster Rugby stars have a ball at glamorous annual awards dinner
The Oscars have the red carpet sewn up, but Leinster players had their own version last night for their annual awards ball held at the five-star InterContinental Dublin.
There was plenty of glamour as wives and girlfriends joined the suited-and-booted players in the plush venue.
They were anxious to send off stalwarts Isa Nacewa, who will retire from rugby this summer, and Jamie Heaslip, who was forced to hang up his boots through injury this year.
But there is plenty to look forward to from the Boys in Blue, with Dan Leavy, Jack Conan, Joey Carbery, Garry Ringrose and Jordan Larmour among the young guns enjoying the night out.
Leavy was accompanied by Aoife Rafter, while Conan arrived with Ali Cunningham.
Carbery brought his girlfriend Robyn Flanagan, with whom he recently enjoyed a holiday in Dubai after Ireland's famous Grand Slam victory last month.
Ringrose and Ellen Byrne were teenage sweethearts and have been together for years as he became a key member of the Leinster backline. Larmour was arm-in-arm with long-term girlfriend Lucy Byrne.
Some players showed some of the wear and tear from Saturday's crushing win over Scarlets, with winger Fergus McFadden on crutches.
Meanwhile, Rob Kearney turned on the style with a black velvet dinner jacket.
The black-tie evening at the Intercontinental Hotel in Dublin kicked off with a drinks reception followed by a dinner prepared by executive chef Alberto Rossi.
For all the pictures from the Leinster Ball, see our gallery here:
