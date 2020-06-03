Lea Michele breaks silence to apologise after Glee co-star claimed she made job 'a living hell'

Lea Michele has broken her silence after she was accused by a black Glee co-star of “traumatic microaggressions”, saying she has used the past few months to “reflect on my own shortcomings”.

Samantha Ware claimed Michele’s behaviour made her question a career in Hollywood.

It came after the actress tweeted in support of the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd.

George Floyd did not deserve this.Â This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) May 29, 2020

Ware responded to the tweet, saying: ” Lmao remember when you made my first televison gig a living hell?!?! Cause ill never forget."

LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD âSHIT IN MY WIG!â AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD... https://t.co/RkcaMBmtDA — SAMEYAAAAAA (@Sammie_Ware) June 2, 2020

Sharing a lengthy statement on Instagram, Michele, who is pregnant with her first child, wrote: “One of the most important lessons of the last few weeks is that we need to take the time to listen and learn about other people’s perspectives and any role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices that they face.

“When I tweeted the other day, it was meant to be a show of support for our friends and neighbours and communities of color during this really difficult time, but the responses I received to what I posted have made me also focus specifically on how my own behaviour towards fellow cast members was perceived by them.”

“While I don’t remember ever making this specific statement and I have never judged others by their background or color of their skin, that’s not really the point. What matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people.

“Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused. We all can grow and change and I have definitely used these past several months to reflect on my own shortcomings.

“I am a couple of months from becoming a mother and I know I need to keep working to better myself and take responsibility for my actions, so that I can be a real role model for my child and so I can pass along my lessons and mistakes, so that they can learn from me. I listened to these criticisms and I am learning and while I am very sorry, I will be better in the future from this experience.”

Meal-kit brand HelloFresh has said it has “ended our partnership” with the actress over the allegations.

The brand wrote on Twitter: "We are disheartened and disappointed to learn of the recent claims concerning Lea Michele. We take this very seriously, and have ended our partnership with Lea Michele, effective immediately."

