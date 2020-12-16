Laura Whitmore ‘secretly weds’ long-term boyfriend Iain Stirling

WOODSTOCK, ENGLAND - AUGUST 02: Laura Whitmore (L) and Iain Stirling attend The Gentleman's Journal and Bicester Village Long Summer Lunch on August 02, 2019 in Woodstock, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Gentlemans Journal & Bicester Village)

Laura Whitmore has reportedly married her long-term boyfriend, comedian Iain Stirling.

The ‘Love Island’ host and the narrator of the ITV2 reality series got married in secret last month at Dublin’s City Hall, it’s reported.

According to The Sun, Bray native Laura and Iain tied the knot in front of 25 guests, which was the maximum allowed under Ireland’s level five rules at the time, and included Laura’s half-brother Adam and Iain’s sister Kirsten as witnesses.

A source told the outlet: “Iain and Laura are so in love, they really wanted to get married as soon as possible.

“Despite circumstances not being ideal, it was such a romantic day.”

The couple opted to keep the news private after returning to the UK, but eagle-eyed fans spotted Iain wearing a wedding ring when he appeared on the special ‘Loose Men’ episode of

ITV’s ‘Loose Women’ to mark International Men’s Day late last month.

Iain, who has voiced ‘Love Island’ since its launch in 2015, met Laura at an ITV party in 2016, but they didn’t start dating until summer 2017.

Laura later revealed she’d secretly visited Iain as he filmed ‘Love Island’ in 2017, when she said: We tried to keep it as quiet as possible at the beginning.

"I remember going to Majorca and not telling anyone, even though I know most of the crew.

"If anyone had seen me they’d be like, ‘What the hell is Laura doing here?’ I thought nobody knew, but it turned out everyone did. At the time I was like, ‘We totally got away with that’.

"We’d been together for four or five months before we put anything on our social media.

"I think at that point we were both like, ‘Should we just own it?’And then once you put it out there, no one gives a s***. People only care when they don’t know something."

Online Editors