Laura Whitmore defends spot on British Army podcast

Laura Whitmore has been forced to defend herself after being subjected to a torrent on online abuse accusing her of "recruiting for the British Army".

The 35-year-old, from Bray, was variously described as "stupid", "not Irish" and "easily bought" by trolls who took to Twitter.

They were ranting about her decision to take part in a podcast, which one outraged keyboard warrior described as "pimping up the British Army".

One person wrote said: "Any Irish person promoting or working with the British army must be stripped of their citizenship for treason."

The onslaught of angry online comments was unleashed when the Love Island presenter tweeted about her upcoming podcast on the British Army website with the hashtags #armyconfidence, #The Locker, #armyjobs and #ad.

"Really pleased to share the first episode of the new @Britisharmy podcast series 'The Locker'," she tweeted.

"Hear me talk about all things confidence, body positivity, being female in a male dominated industry and overcoming insecurities with the inspiring Ella, a soldier in the British Army."

The tweet was accompanied by a photo of Whitmore wearing a camouflage jumper and giving the thumbs up beside a microphone.

When she tweeted a tribute to Nobel Peace Prize laureate John Hume, whose funeral took place yesterday, her tribute - a direct quote from the architect of the Good Friday Agreement citing the solution to The Troubles as being "on the basis of agreement and a partnership" - it was dismissed by one unimpressed commentator as "a genuinely scummy thing to do".

Whitmore responded, saying: "I was asked to be a guest on a podcast talking about body issues and being a female in a male dominated industry, as I have done a lot in the past.

"The other guest was a young female soldier. If this looked like me trying to recruit people to the army, that is not the case at all."

To silence the critics, she added: "I know to those who actually listen to the podcast, they'll understand, but in case there's any confusion, I wanted to clear it up."

