The Serpentine Gallery, the contemporary art gallery in Kensington Gardens, hosted its annual summer party with typical aplomb.

Laura, Leomie, Cressida and Sinéad: who wore what to the Serpentine Summer Party in London

The exclusive bash invites influential people from all around the UK to celebrate the 2019 Serpentine Pavilion, with a VIP guestlist often featuring royals and A-listers. This year's party, co-hosted by Chanel, was a gathering of well-known faces, including plenty of Irish.

Laura Whitmore

Laura Whitmore attends The Summer Party 2019, Presented By Serpentine Galleries And Chanel, at The Serpentine Gallery on June 25, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Laura Whitmore made her party debut in a backless shimmering dress by Amanda Wakeley, the quintessential boho chic British designer.

Sinéad Burke

Sinéad Burke attends The Summer Party 2019, Presented By Serpentine Galleries And Chanel, at The Serpentine Gallery on June 25, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

British Vogue's contributing editor arrived in a custom made Gucci dress, including a bamboo handle leather bag.

Cressida Bonas

Cressida Bonas attends The Summer Party 2019, Presented By Serpentine Galleries And Chanel, at The Serpentine Gallery on June 25, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The actress, still best known for her relationship with ex-boyfriend Prince Harry, is a regular at the event and brought her signature understated style in a printed maxi dress by Tory Burch and platform wedges.

Jourdan Dunn

Jourdan Dunn attends The Summer Party 2019, Presented By Serpentine Galleries And Chanel, at The Serpentine Gallery on June 25, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The supermodel was one of the few guests to brave a shorter hemline in the form of a blue and white striped design by Chanel, including a pair of the brand's new season diamond drop earrings.

Leomie Anderson

Leomie Anderson attends The Summer Party 2019, Presented By Serpentine Galleries And Chanel, at The Serpentine Gallery on June 25, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Victoria's Secret's newest Angel brought the contemporary edge that made her an overnight star, happily posing in a cut-out bandage dress with tulle train.

Lena Dunham

Lena Dunham attends The Summer Party 2019, Presented By Serpentine Galleries And Chanel, at The Serpentine Gallery on June 25, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Since moving to Wales (temporarily), Lena has been making the most of her time this side of the Atlantic and commanded attention in a satin fringe mini-skirt with a t-shirt emblazoned with, 'Would you go to bed with me?'

Suki Waterhouse

Suki Waterhouse attends The Summer Party 2019, Presented By Serpentine Galleries And Chanel, at The Serpentine Gallery on June 25, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Suki was the quintessential Chanel muse in a monochrome number, wearing the same top that Margot Robbie debuted at the Cannes Festival and pairing it with platform heels.

Jenna Coleman

Jenna Coleman attends The Summer Party 2019, Presented By Serpentine Galleries And Chanel, at The Serpentine Gallery on June 25, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Few people could pull off a semi-sheer lace jumpsuit, but few people are Jenna Coleman. The 33-year-old actress led the best dressed at last night's event.

Felicity Jones

Rounding out Chanel's influence on the most high profile guests in attendance, Felicity's breathtaking tweed jumpsuit with wide leg and plunging neckline is a lesson in summer attire where unpredictable weather is your backdrop.

Online Editors