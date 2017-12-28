Laura Dern and Joe Manganiello add to Carrie Fisher tributes

Laura Dern has described Carrie Fisher as “the deepest kind of inspiration” in a touching tribute a year after the Star Wars star’s death.

The Jurassic Park actress was one of a number of stars sharing their thoughts about Fisher, who died in December last year.

Dern, who appeared with Fisher in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, shared pictures of Fisher as Princess Leia from the original sci-fi film and the latest instalment. To a goddess, an icon, and a truth-teller. The deepest kind of inspiration. Thinking today of the privilege of knowing you. A post shared by @ lauradern on Dec 27, 2017 at 4:03pm PST She wrote: “To a goddess, an icon, and a truth-teller. The deepest kind of inspiration. Thinking today of the privilege of knowing you.”

Joe Manganiello posted a picture of himself “clowning around” with Fisher in 2012 and shared a memory of the time they spent together. The Magic Mike actor wrote: “Right after this pic was taken Carrie glitter bombed me in the head with this huge fist full of glitter.

Hollywood star William Shatner marked the anniversary of his friend’s death by simply posting a picture of himself and Fisher on Twitter along with a crying emoji. 😢 pic.twitter.com/jsTu6HO5lr — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2017 Frozen star Josh Gad tweeted: “We miss you. We love you. #CarrieFisher.”

We miss you. We love you. #CarrieFisher pic.twitter.com/SeReVEHFOV — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 27, 2017 Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, also shared a moving tribute, in which she revealed that she had travelled to Norway to witness the Northern Lights in memory of her mother – an adventure she never had the opportunity to complete while Fisher was alive.

The 25-year-old actress posted a photo of an eerie green sky on Instagram, and joked that it was Fisher lifting up her “dark skirts and flash her dazzling privates across our unworthy irises”.

Earlier, Fisher’s Star Wars co-star, Mark Hamill, mirrored a piece of dialogue in Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Fisher’s final film in the sci-fi franchise – in an online message. Hamill wrote on Instagram: “No one’s ever really gone…”

He added the hashtags #AlwaysWithUs and #CarrieOnForever along with a collage of pictures of himself and Fisher. No one's ever really gone... #AlwaysWithUs #CarrieOnForever A post shared by Mark Hamill (@hamillhimself) on Dec 27, 2017 at 12:44am PST In The Last Jedi, Hamill’s character, Luke Skywalker, tells his sister Leia, played by Fisher, that “No-one’s ever really gone” as they say goodbye. Fisher died on December 27 last year aged 60, following a heart attack.

