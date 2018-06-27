Late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert team up to troll Donald Trump

During a rally in South Carolina on Monday, Mr Trump labelled Fallon as “a lost soul” while apparently calling Stephen Colbert “that guy on CBS” and “a lowlife”.

He added: “I mean, honestly, are these people funny? They’re not talented people. I can laugh at myself, frankly if I couldn’t I’d be in big trouble. Johnny Carson was talented. This guy on CBS has no talent.”

Late night hosts @StephenAtHome, @JimmyFallon and @ConanOBrien collude with each other on how to respond to the president. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/slMtGxnOhL — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) June 26, 2018

In response, Fallon and Colbert teamed up for a video that will air at the beginning of both the Late Show and The Tonight Show on Tuesday, a late-night first.