Tuesday 29 January 2019

Lady in gold: Rosanna Davison makes annual trip to Germany with dad Chris de Burgh - and Sarah Ferguson

Chris de Burgh and his daughter Rosanna Davison during the
Chris de Burgh and his daughter Rosanna Davison during the "Rockin' Chocolate" Lambertz Monday Night 2019 ( Schokoparty ) fashion show on January 28, 2019 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)
Sarah Ferguson, Chris de Burgh, Rosanna Davison during the "Rockin' Chocolate" Lambertz Monday Night 2019 ( Schokoparty ) on January 28, 2019 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)
Rosanna Davidson attending Lambertz Monday Night Party in 2012
Former Miss World Rosanna Davison & Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger attend "Lambertz Monday Night party" in Germany in 2009
Former Miss World Rosanna Davison the Lambertz Monday Night Schoko Party in 2010
Rosanna Davison at the Schoko-Music-Dance-Fashion-Show. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Former Miss World Rosanna Davison. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Rosanna Davison runs down the catwalk during the 'Lambertz Monday Night' at Alter Wartesaal in 2012
Rosanna Davison
Chris De Burgh and daughter Rosanna Davison attend the Lambertz Monday Night 2011 Schoko & Fashion party at the Alten Wartesaal on January 31, 2011 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Dita Von Teese and Rosanna Davison at the Lambertz Monday Night Party at Alter Wartesaal, Cologne, Germany on January 28th 2013
(R to L) Carmen Electra and Rosanna Davison attend the Lambertz Monday Night at Alter Wartesaal on January 27, 2014 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Mathis Wienand/WireImage)
Rosanna Davison walks the catwalk at the Lambertz Monday Night 2011 Schoko & Fashion party
Wine collecting: Chris de Burgh and his daughter Rosanna Davison
Every year, during a cold January, Rosanna Davison jets to Germany as part of her partnership with Lambertz chocolate company.

Her annual jaunt includes an elaborate chocolate-themed runway appearance for a star-studded audience and a joint presentation with her father, iconic crooner Chris de Burgh. The former Miss World (34) has been working with the brand since 2009 and last night's look, a gold floor length gown with gilded balls, all made of chocolate with a dramatic - and extraordinarily tall - headpiece. But this year, Rosanna got a royal meet and greet with fellow guest of honour Sarah Ferguson, whom she was placed with prior to taking to the runway on Monday night.

Ferguson's friendship with Lambertz Group CEO Hermann Buehlbecker is well established and she is also a supporter of the chocolate company, based in Cologne. Ferguson, who still lives with ex-husband Prince Andrew in Windsor's Royal Lodge, opted for a semi-sheer black gown with intricate gold detail and according to Rosanna, is as down-to-earth as her image projects.

"Sarah is a fantastic woman, my dad has been pals with her for years and she's as natural, fun and nice as she comes across," Rosanna told Independent.ie Style.

Sarah Ferguson, Chris de Burgh, Rosanna Davison during the
Sarah Ferguson, Chris de Burgh, Rosanna Davison during the "Rockin' Chocolate" Lambertz Monday Night 2019 ( Schokoparty ) on January 28, 2019 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

As for her impressive runway turn? "I was sent an image of the dress a few weeks ago and confirmed my sizes, but otherwise I had no rehearsals. The headpiece was enormous - I had trouble walking through doorways!

