Kylie Minogue's ex-fiancé Joshua Sasse flies to Dublin as she reveals split was a 'relief'

The British actor enjoyed a low-key visit to spend time with his yoga teacher sister, who has been based in Ireland for the last 10 years and has been running yoga studios in Dublin for most of that time. Joshua, whose engagement to the Aussie superstar ended last July, shared some snippets of their trip together on social media, including a hike in Wicklow on Easter Sunday.

Joshua Sasse in Ireland. Picture: Instagram

"One of my favorite things about Easter has always been the big family walk, wrapping up warm and trekking out into nature, rambling conversations, and spotting evidence of spring all around," Lydia wrote. "This year we braved the cold and hiked up the hill behind Luggalore with a flask and a picnic of homemade treats and were rewarded with almost 360 views of the wicklow hills and even some snow capped mountains in the distance. There is hardly a view more breathtaking anywhere in the world in my opinion and made even more special because I was surrounded by my boys and my brother @joshuasasse -️ my heart is full."

Meanwhile, Minogue said on Saturday that she got "swept up in the moment" with her whirlwind romance, which saw her engaged within six months of dating and split six months after that. "Was I really going to get married? I had the ring on the finger, didn't I? But we hadn't actually planned a wedding. It was a beautiful moment and I loved it, but then, you know, as time goes on... What happened? It's complicated. To try to put it in a nutshell would not only be too difficult but unfair...

"Actually, I never thought I was the marrying kind," she told You magazine. "But either it isn't for me or I was with the wrong person. I was swept up in the moment and I'm not afraid to admit that."

Joshua Sasse and Kylie Minogue (Ian West/PA)

The 'Wow' singer admitted it was a "relief" when her relationship with Joshua, who is 20 years her junior, came to an end because they had been having problems for some time. She told You magazine: "Making the decision to end the relationship was the hardest part. After the break-up people were saying, 'I hope you're OK', and I thought, you know I am OK. I've coped with the help of laughter, friends, music and family.

"Once it was done it was a relief to both of us because it's hard. You hang on to what is good and it's hard to let go and you feel strangely embarrassed, thinking, 'Oh, are we supposed to try to make this work?'"

Online Editors