Kylie Jenner posts sweet Father’s Day tribute to Caitlyn

The 20-year-old shared a series of throwback pictures on Instagram of Caitlyn before her transition when she was known as Bruce Jenner.

One of the images shows the trio seated around a table playing with arts and crafts, while another captured Caitlyn holding Kylie as a baby.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 17, 2018 at 7:14pm PDT

They included childhood snaps of Caitlyn with Kylie and her older sister Kendall, 22.

Both sisters also posted tributes to Caitlyn, 68, on their Instagram stories.

She captioned the post: “So lucky to have you.”

Kendall shared a picture of the siblings playing with their father as children and wrote: “Happy Father’s Day to the soul that raised me.”

The supermodel also posted a modern-day picture of Caitlyn.