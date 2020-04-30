Kylie Jenner labels Travis Scott ‘daddy of the year’ in birthday message

Kylie Jenner has labelled her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott “daddy of the year” in a social media post wishing him a happy birthday.

Make-up mogul Jenner shared a number of pictures of the rapper with their daughter Stormi to mark the occasion.

To celebrate his 28th birthday, she wrote: “Happy birthday to daddy of the year!

“I’m slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that Storm is a daddy’s girl. But whatever.

“We went half on greatness! The most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby.

“The best gift. OK I’m crying. Love you forever!”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Jenner and chart-topping musician Scott began dating after meeting at the Coachella music festival in April 2017.

Their daughter Stormi was subsequently born in February 2018.

