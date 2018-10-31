Kylie Jenner goes all-out with impressive Halloween costume

Kylie Jenner has stunned fans with her impressive costume for Halloween, becoming Barbie in a box.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared pictures of herself in her get-up with her 118 million Instagram followers, showing off her bright pink leotard and blonde wig.

She added blue contacts to disguise her dark brown eyes and wore heavy pink eye make-up to complete the look.

As well as the costume itself, Jenner went the extra mile and posed inside a box with the toy’s famous logo across the front.

She had a white clip around her waist as though she was fastened into the packaging.

The reality TV star and make-up mogul finished things off by showing off her best vacant facial expressions and doll-like poses.

Referring to Aqua’s hit song Barbie Girl, Jenner added in the comment to one of her pictures: “Life in Plastic, It’s Fantastic.”

In another, she wrote: “Come On Barbie, Let’s Go Party.”

Press Association