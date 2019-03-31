Kylie Jenner denies slashing price of Jordyn Woods make-up after affair claims

Kylie Jenner said she was “thrown back” when she realised her cosmetics company had slashed the price of a product inspired by her best friend Jordyn Woods following the Tristan Thompson scandal.

Woods was accused of kissing Thompson, a professional basketball player and the father of Kylie’s niece.

Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods is alleged to have cheated with Tristan Thompson (Ian West/PA)

He was in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian at the time of the alleged incident. Shortly afterwards the price of a Jordy lip kit on Kylie’s Cosmetics dropped from £20 to £10.

However, Kylie, 21, said to be the world’s youngest billionaire thanks to her make-up business, said she had no idea about the price cut.

She told The New York Times: “That is just not my character. I would never do something like that and when I saw it, I was like, thrown back.

“Jordyn knows I didn’t actually put it on sale.”

Fans had speculated the move was revenge for Woods’ alleged betrayal.

The fallout from the controversy over Thompson, who is the father of Khloe’s daughter True, was caught on camera for the family’s reality TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In the trailer for the upcoming season, a tearful Khloe is seen screaming that her family has been ruined by the alleged affair.

