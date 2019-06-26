Kylie Jenner denies bragging about wealth at Met Gala

Kylie Jenner has denied former professional baseball star Alex Rodriguez’s claim she bragged about her wealth at the Met Gala.

Kylie Jenner has denied former professional baseball star Alex Rodriguez’s claim she bragged about her wealth at the Met Gala.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Rodriguez, who is engaged to Jennifer Lopez, said he was on a table at the A-list event with Jenner and her supermodel sister Kendall.

Kylie Jenner has denied bragging about her wealth at the Met Gala (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

He told the outlet: “We had a great table. We had Kylie and Kendall. Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is.”

Umm no i didn’t. We only spoke about Game of Thrones 🤷🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/EnItnYlq0R — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) June 25, 2019

Cosmetics entrepreneur Jenner, 21, has now denied Rodriguez’s claims.

She tweeted: “Umm no i didn’t. We only spoke about Game of Thrones.”

According to Forbes magazine, Jenner is the world’s youngest self-made billionaire thanks to her Kylie Cosmetics business.

She first found fame starring in her family’s reality TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, before capitalising on her huge social media following to build her own business.

Former baseball star Alex Rodriguez attended the Met Gala with fiancee Jennifer Lopez (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

The mother of one, who is in a relationship with rapper Travis Scott, started her cosmetics line in 2015 with three lip kits.

It is now worth an estimated 900 million US dollars (£709 million), according to Forbes, with the rest of Jenner’s wealth coming from endorsement deals with companies including sportswear giant Adidas.

The Met Gala attracts some of the biggest names in showbiz when it is held at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum Of Art on the first Monday of May each year.

Press Association