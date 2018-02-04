Kylie Jenner announces birth of first baby after months of speculation
After months of speculation Kylie Jenner has announced she has given birth to her first child.
Posting a statement on Twitter, the star confirmed she gave birth to a baby girl on February 1st (Thursday).
"My pregnancy was one (of my journeys) I chose not to do in front of the world.
"I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned."
There had been months of speculation on social media that she was expecting a child.
"My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I couldn't wait to share this blessing."
The 20-year-old star also shared an 11 minute video montage on YouTube with clips from the last nine months as well as throwback videos from when her mother Kris Jenner welcomed her into the world and the bond she shares with her sisters - Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.
Online Editors