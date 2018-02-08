Kylie Jenner is living with her mother Kris Jenner to help with her new baby Stormi, while boyfriend Travis Scott is still staying at his own place.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott 'aren't living together' after daughter's birth - here's why

Despite rumours the couple had split last year, they are "together and happy", although they aren't rushing things in their relationship as they are both learning to co-parent the new arrival, who was born on February 1.

"Kylie and Travis are not officially living together," a source told People. "He has his own place. They are co-parenting though, and things are going great. They are together and happy." They added that he is "very sweet with his daughter."

'Stormi' Picture: kyliejenner Instagram

"They’re not in a rush. They’re just enjoying their little family." Similarly, Kylie's older sister Kim Kardashian lived with their when she had her first child - North West - with husband Kanye West.

The couple have been together less than a year, but the beauty mogul has reportedly matured and grown-up in comparison to her relationship with ex-boyfriend Tyga. "He’s very protective of Kylie, and his family embraced her, too," the insider added.

Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner attend New Line Cinema's Premiere Of "The Gallows" at Hollywood High School on July 7, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Buchan/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Kris praised her youngest daughter for her tactful handing of her pregnancy. "Kylie did it her way, which I thought was really beautiful," she told E! News. "She just wanted to take the time for her baby and herself. She's doing great."

Online Editors