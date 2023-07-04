Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky admit to ‘rough year’ amid split rumours

Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky have denied they are divorcing but admitted they have had “a rough year”.

The couple acknowledged this has been “the most challenging” year of their marriage, as reports swirled that they have separated and Richards has been seeing country singer Morgan Wade.

Richards, 54, the sister of reality stars Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton, began her career as a child star on Little House On The Prairie, and starred opposite Jamie Lee Curtis in the 1978 film Halloween and two modern sequels.

She has been married to estate agent Umansky, the star of Netflix series Buying Beverly Hills, since 1996 and the couple share three children, while Richards also has a daughter from her first marriage.

Their marriage has featured in reality series The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills since the first season in 2010 and Richards is the only original cast member.

A joint statement from the couple on Instagram said: “In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue.

“However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.

“Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it might be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.

“Thank you for the love and support, Kyle & Mauricio.”

Richards has been at the centre of drama with her sister Kim and half-sister Hilton, who have also starred on The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, and their arguments have been key storylines of the show.

Richards has also supported Kim through her high-profile battle with alcohol.

Hilton, the mother of socialites Paris and Nicky Hilton, joined Real Housewives in 2021 and her feud with Richards has been a long-running component of the show and there have been long periods when they have not spoken to each other.

However, last month the three sisters put on a united front for Kim’s daughter Whitney’s pre-wedding celebrations, singing the Sister Sledge hit We Are Family at karaoke.