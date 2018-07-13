Kris Jenner calls cheating on ex-husband Robert Kardashian 'one of the biggest regrets of my life'

The 62-year-old matriarch married the late lawyer in 1978 and had four children - Kourtney, 39, Kim, 37, Khloé, 34, and Rob, 31 - with him and she has admitted she was devastated when he filed for divorce in 1991 after he found out about her affair with a soccer player.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News Channel's OBJECTified, which will air this weekend, Kris said: "I married Robert when I was 22 years old and I got pregnant on my honeymoon -- I had the happiest life you could've dreamt about. But when you're in something, sometimes people think the grass is always greener and that was like what I think I went through at some point.

"I did [have an affair] Which wasn't -- nothing I'm proud of. When I look back on it now, probably one of my biggest regrets in my life is that that marriage fell apart.

Robert Kardashian and OJ Simpson pictured at his murder trial

"I was devastated when he filed for divorce because it made it real. Like, you think you're going to come through this period -- that was really hard for me."

However, Kris was struck yet another blow when Robert cut off all of her credit cards.

She explained: "I didn't have anything. I went to the market one day and my credit card didn't work. I had a market credit card and I'm like, 'I can't even buy a tomato.' "

Robert passed away in 2003 - eight weeks after he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer - at the age of 59, but Kris' infidelity still plays on her mind and that of her kids.

Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner attend the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Lexington Avenue Armory on November 10, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

Khloe said recently of cheating: "I saw how it destroyed my dad. I saw what it it did to my dad so I don't want to do that. I also saw the regret from my mom."

Kris then went on to marry Caitlyn Jenner - formerly known as Bruce Jenner prior to her gender reassignment surgery - and has two children Kendall, 22, and Kylie, 20, with her.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble walk in the Paddock before the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco on May 27, 2018 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Online Editors