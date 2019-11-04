Kris Jenner has described rumours she had an affair with former American football player OJ Simpson as “tasteless and disgusting”.

Kris Jenner breaks down while denying rumours of affair with OJ Simpson

The matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family broke down in tears when the rumours re-emerged on the anniversary of her friend Nicole Brown Simpson’s death.

She was the ex-wife of Simpson. He was cleared of the 1994 murder of Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman following one of the most high-profile trials in US criminal history.

Kris Jenner became emotional while denying claims she had an affair with OJ Simpson (Ian West/PA)

Jenner has previously vehemently denied claims she had an affair with Simpson while married to the late Robert Kardashian.

The rumour resurfaced in June, the anniversary of Brown Simpson’s death, with Jenner’s reaction shown during Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

She said: “It’s really kind of pathetic that when rumours get started the media gives it life and breath and on the anniversary of Nicole’s death. It’s so tasteless and disgusting.

“After 25 years, you’d think it just wouldn’t be a thing. It’s just lie after lie after lie after lie, and it’s only so much that one human being can take.”

Jenner, 63, added: “I’m so over stupid rumours of things that never happened. I think it’s just really wrong.”

She also revealed she had launched legal action against publications that carried the reports of the alleged affair.

“I just think it’s really unfair to Nicole’s family, my family, for these stupid rumours to be flying around out there,” she said.

“It’s always right there under the surface. My team has decided to take legal action because once and for all I have to do something about it.”

Brown Simpson and Goldman were stabbed to death on the night of June 12 1994.

Following a televised trial which transfixed the US, Simpson, now 72, was acquitted of the crime.

The murder case remains unsolved.

PA Media