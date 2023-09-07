Kourtney Kardashian reveals she underwent urgent foetal surgery during pregnancy

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed that she was rushed into emergency foetal surgery to save the life of her and husband Travis Barker’s unborn child.

The reality star shared the update on Instagram on Wednesday, where she posted a black and white photo showing her in a hospital bed holding Barker’s hand. “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” Kardashian wrote in the Instagram caption.

“I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.”

She continued: “As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

On Saturday 2 September, Kourtney and her husband were seen leaving the hospital in photos obtained by the DailyMail. An insider speaking to People confirmed that Kourtney, 44, had been briefly hospitalised. The source said the eldest Kardashian sister was on the road to recovery as of Monday (4 September).

“[Kardashian is] back home now with her kids,” they said. “She is feeling better. She is happy to have Travis back home too.”

Blink-182 have postponed a handful of their upcoming Ireland and UK shows as drummer Travis Barker “had to return home” starting on Friday (1 September) due to “an urgent family matter.”

The three-piece rock group were scheduled to perform two shows at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Friday (1 September) and Saturday (2 September), followed by concerts in Belfast on Monday (4 September) and Dublin on Tuesday (5 September).

However, hours before their first Glasgow night, Blink-182 announced that “due to an urgent family matter, Travis had to return home to the States.”

“The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed,” they wrote on an Instagram Story. “More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

The reality star first announced her pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert that Barker was performing in back in June.

More follows...