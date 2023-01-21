King Charles III ‘to break from tradition’ with specific outfit choice for coronation

Britain’s King Charles III has been advised to wear an outfit for his coronation that goes against previous royal traditions, according to reports.

The monarch acceded to the throne upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September.

His coronation is set to take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6 May, in an event that has been teased to “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry”.

In previous ceremonies, the King or Queen has traditionally worn silk stockings and breeches.

However, recent reports have claimed that King Charles will opt to wear his military uniform instead.

As reported by The Sun, a source said: “Senior aides think breeches look too dated.”

When contacted by The Independent, Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

Elsewhere, the coronation will reportedly be a more scaled-down affair compared to previous ceremonies, in an apparent effort to be more “representative of a monarchy in a modern world”.

The more modern coronation is also expected to be more religiously and culturally diverse than it has been before, with plans to include a multi-faith congregation composed of Christian, Muslim, Jewish, Hindu and Buddhist figures.

The Mail on Sunday previously reported that the King is “unlikely” to partake in multiple outfit changes, as the Queen did in 1953.

However, at least one 700-year-old coronation tradition will be kept the same, as the King has invited anyone to be a part of the ceremony if they are related to someone who took part in a previous coronation.

Anyone whose ancestor took part in a historical ceremony will be permitted to apply to carry out similar duties in this year’s event.

Most applications are expected to come from peers or Church of England dioceses. Successful entrants will be determined by the Coronation Claims Office.