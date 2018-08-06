Fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians were divided after Kim and Kourtney were involved in a furious bust-up in the season premiere of the family’s reality TV show.

Fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians were divided after Kim and Kourtney were involved in a furious bust-up in the season premiere of the family’s reality TV show.

Kim says Kourtney is the 'least exciting to look at' in KUWTK season premiere and fans are divided

Viewers were left stunned as the pair ripped into each other in a row over scheduling a photoshoot.

Kim, 37, said Kourtney, 39, is “the least exciting to look at” in the family, which includes their younger sisters Khloe, 34, Kendall Jenner, 22, and Kylie Jenner, 20.

In response, mother-of-three Kourtney accused the family of being “disgusting”.

TV personalities Kim Kardashian West (L) and Kourtney Kardashian attend the premiere of Open Road Films' "The Promise" at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 12, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Kim said of her sister: “No one wants you in the f****** shoot. Get the f*** out of here and go.

“I need Kourtney to not be so f****** annoying with a stick up her ass like she f****** runs this shit, because she doesn’t. She’s the least exciting to look at.”

Kourtney, 39, stormed off but the row continued over the phone.

Talking to Khloe, 34, on speakerphone, a crying Kourtney said: “Kim saying that I’m the least interesting to look at – who even speaks like that? You don’t say things like that. You guys just have really different values than me.

“I choose to be a mother to my three kids. I’m not here looking for another job. I already work enough – more than I would like to. What’s natural to me is being a mother. And I don’t expect everyone to have the same interests.”

She added: “Honestly, it’s like, we have a disgusting family. I’m ashamed to be a part of (it). It’s just gross.”

DAY 25 🎄 Merry Christmas!! A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Dec 26, 2017 at 12:02am PST

Kim apologised but then launched another foul-mouthed tirade against her sister.

Eventually, Kim rearranged her meetings to accommodate Kourtney and the Christmas card photoshoot went ahead.

But the row was not over and Kourtney refused to go to Kim’s baby shower a few days later.

During the show, the sisters continued their argument on Twitter.

Kourtney wrote to her 23 million followers: “We all have our own priorities. Mine is being a mother.”

We all have our own priorities. Mine is being a mother. #KUWTK — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) August 6, 2018

The statement riled Kim, who replied: “And mine is not? The shoot was with our kids!!!!! My #1 priority is being a mother as well and I can work too, so can you!”

And mine is not? The shoot was with our kids!!!!! My #1 priority is being a mother as well and I can work too, so can you! https://t.co/3bApFwwjcr — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 6, 2018

She later added: “dont ever get it twisted, me, Kourtney and Khloe are GOOD! ALWAYS!!!! Never question that!”

Fans who watched the season 15 premiere responded on Twitter to say whose side they were taking.

Many accused Kourtney of not doing more to make time for the photoshoot.

I am so on @KimKardashian team!! Its one day that @kourtneykardash had to switch her kids schedule. Really??? Come on!! It’s a family picture with everyone!! Making memories. #KUWTK — Cynthia Cruz (@cruzcynthia49) August 6, 2018

I’m usually team Kourtney but I’m totally Team Kim on this one #KUWTK — Karli (@Karrrrli) August 6, 2018

#TeamKim all the way!!!! @KimKardashian #KUWTK you are a hard working BOSS MOM!!! We all can see it! If Kourtney doesnt wanna be around her "disgusting"family then she should cut her finanical ties with the show and work!! — Simmi (@simm_che) August 6, 2018

But others sided with Kourtney and accused her sisters of picking on her.

Team kourtney. They always picking on her 🙄🙄🙄 #kuwtk — cierra roberts (@cierra_rx) August 6, 2018

@kourtneykardash is BY FAR the most interesting to look at and the best Kardashian #TeamKourtney #caseclosed #KUWTK — Erin 🍍 (@erinngleasonn3) August 6, 2018

I mean @kourtneykardash is the oldest and you respect that. So shame on her sister. #KUWTK15 #TeamKourtney — AARlCA (@AARlCA_BRITTANY) August 6, 2018

@kourtneykardash don’t stop being you! Family fight. We also should not allow being talked down to like that. Worse on national television! #TeamKourtney — Why I Am (@james_YIAM) August 6, 2018

Season 15 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will air in the UK on August 12.

Press Association