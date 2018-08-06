Style Celebrity News

Monday 6 August 2018

Kim says Kourtney is the 'least exciting to look at' in KUWTK season premiere and fans are divided

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian

Keiran Southern

Fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians were divided after Kim and Kourtney were involved in a furious bust-up in the season premiere of the family’s reality TV show.

Viewers were left stunned as the pair ripped into each other in a row over scheduling a photoshoot.

Kim, 37, said Kourtney, 39, is “the least exciting to look at” in the family, which includes their younger sisters Khloe, 34, Kendall Jenner, 22, and Kylie Jenner, 20.

In response, mother-of-three Kourtney accused the family of being “disgusting”.

TV personalities Kim Kardashian West (L) and Kourtney Kardashian attend the premiere of Open Road Films'
TV personalities Kim Kardashian West (L) and Kourtney Kardashian attend the premiere of Open Road Films' "The Promise" at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 12, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Kim said of her sister: “No one wants you in the f****** shoot. Get the f*** out of here and go.

“I need Kourtney to not be so f****** annoying with a stick up her ass like she f****** runs this shit, because she doesn’t. She’s the least exciting to look at.”

Kourtney, 39, stormed off but the row continued over the phone.

Talking to Khloe, 34, on speakerphone, a crying Kourtney said: “Kim saying that I’m the least interesting to look at – who even speaks like that? You don’t say things like that. You guys just have really different values than me.

“I choose to be a mother to my three kids. I’m not here looking for another job. I already work enough – more than I would like to. What’s natural to me is being a mother. And I don’t expect everyone to have the same interests.”

She added: “Honestly, it’s like, we have a disgusting family. I’m ashamed to be a part of (it). It’s just gross.”

DAY 25 🎄 Merry Christmas!!

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

Kim apologised but then launched another foul-mouthed tirade against her sister.

Eventually, Kim rearranged her meetings to accommodate Kourtney and the Christmas card photoshoot went ahead.

But the row was not over and Kourtney refused to go to Kim’s baby shower a few days later.

During the show, the sisters continued their argument on Twitter.

Kourtney wrote to her 23 million followers: “We all have our own priorities. Mine is being a mother.”

The statement riled Kim, who replied: “And mine is not? The shoot was with our kids!!!!! My #1 priority is being a mother as well and I can work too, so can you!”

She later added: “dont ever get it twisted, me, Kourtney and Khloe are GOOD! ALWAYS!!!! Never question that!”

Fans who watched the season 15 premiere responded on Twitter to say whose side they were taking.

Many accused Kourtney of not doing more to make time for the photoshoot.

But others sided with Kourtney and accused her sisters of picking on her.

Season 15 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will air in the UK on August 12.

Press Association

