Kim Kardashian West shared a sweet picture of her son, Saint, playing on the beach.

Kim Kardashian West shares sweet picture of Saint playing on the beach

Saint, two, is the reality TV star’s only son with her rapper husband Kanye West and the couple also have two daughters: five-year-old North, and nine-month-old Chicago.

On Thursday, Kardashian West shared a picture with her 116 million Instagram followers showing Saint playing on the beach. In the snap, the little boy is seen smiling and wearing dark swimming shorts.

She captioned the image, “OMG”, along with three blue love hearts.

Kardashian West, 37, returned to the White House earlier this week as part of her campaign for criminal justice reform in the US.

Three months after earning the freedom of convicted drug dealer Alice Marie Johnson, the make-up entrepreneur participated in a listening session on clemency and prison reform with several White House staffers.

Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, was at the meeting.

Kardashian West gave an interview this week in which she said she would lobby for Chris Young, who was charged in December 2010 for being involved in drug trafficking in Clarksville, Tennessee.

He was later convicted and, due to mandatory minimum sentencing, was given life in prison without parole after being arrested for marijuana and cocaine possession.

Press Association