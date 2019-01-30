Kim Kardashian West shares pictures from daughter Chicago’s birthday party

Kim Kardashian West has shared new pictures from daughter Chicago’s Alice In Wonderland-themed birthday party.

Kim Kardashian West has shared new pictures from daughter Chicago’s Alice In Wonderland-themed birthday party.

Chicago turned one earlier this month and the family celebrated with a tea party in “one-derland”.

Kardashian West posted pictures to Instagram on Tuesday showing her and Chicago standing alongside guests dressed up as The Mad Hatter, the Queen of Hearts and Alice herself.

Chicago, who was born via surrogate, wore a white dress for the occasion, while Kardashian West wore a silver outfit.

Guests ate a specially made Alice In Wonderland cake, which featured a grinning Cheshire Cat and tea pot.

In one of the snaps, Chicago’s older brother Saint, three, is seen enjoying the festivities while holding a sword balloon.

Kardashian West captioned the post: “My baby Chicago turned 1 this month and we threw her an Alice in ‘One’derland themed party.”

Chicago is Kardashian West’s third child with rapper husband Kanye West. As well as Saint, the couple have five-year-old daughter North, and are expecting a fourth child, also via surrogate.

Press Association