Kim Kardashian West shares ‘first’ picture of family-of-five

The reality television star posted to social media on Thursday an Easter picture of her with musician husband Kanye West and their three children.

“I don’t think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic. This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too,” the 37-year-old mother wrote.

Various outlets claimed it was the first glimpse of all the family together with the baby, who was carried by a surrogate mother.